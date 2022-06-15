IG Group (LON:IGG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $646.75

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 646.75 ($7.85) and last traded at GBX 648 ($7.87), with a volume of 1666398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 658 ($7.99).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IGG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.05) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($14.69) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,095.50 ($13.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 6.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 758.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 781.77.

In other IG Group news, insider Jonathan Moulds purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 703 ($8.53) per share, with a total value of £703,000 ($853,258.89).

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

