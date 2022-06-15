IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDFGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,900 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 423,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 325.9 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of IPGDF remained flat at $$8.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. IGO has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.03.

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located in the Great Western Woodlands, northeast of Norseman.

