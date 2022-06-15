II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.50.
IIVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
In related news, Director Enrico Digirolomo sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $91,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $757,857. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of IIVI stock opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. II-VI has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
II-VI Company Profile (Get Rating)
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
