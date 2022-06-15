II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.50.

IIVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Enrico Digirolomo sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $91,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $757,857. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. II-VI has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

