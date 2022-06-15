Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $185.93 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $184.45 and a one year high of $249.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

