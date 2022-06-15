Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $192.84

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $192.84 and last traded at $193.66, with a volume of 2932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.77.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.55.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.46 and its 200 day moving average is $219.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.
In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $7,999,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,017.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
About Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
