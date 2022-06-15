Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $192.84

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $192.84 and last traded at $193.66, with a volume of 2932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.55.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.46 and its 200 day moving average is $219.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $7,999,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,017.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.