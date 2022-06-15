Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $435.92.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,183 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Illumina stock opened at $189.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. Illumina has a 1 year low of $187.40 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Illumina (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
