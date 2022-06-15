Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi Sells 250 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $189.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.40 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.97.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Cowen lowered their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.92.
Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
