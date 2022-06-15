Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in May

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 874.0 days.

OTCMKTS ILKAF traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. Iluka Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILKAF. Credit Suisse Group lowered Iluka Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded Iluka Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

