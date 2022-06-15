iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Update

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 107,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMBI shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on iMedia Brands from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Eyal Lalo acquired 390,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,223,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,825,583.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tim Peterman sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $26,296.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 611,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,420.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iMedia Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in iMedia Brands by 27.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in iMedia Brands by 32.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 989,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMBI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.88.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.43% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that iMedia Brands will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

