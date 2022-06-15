IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,300

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.24) to GBX 1,300 ($15.78) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,135 ($25.91) to GBX 1,845 ($22.39) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($24.88) to GBX 2,000 ($24.27) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.06) to GBX 1,860 ($22.58) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($21.97) to GBX 1,400 ($16.99) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,681.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. IMI has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

