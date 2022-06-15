Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $571.66

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 571.66 ($6.94) and last traded at GBX 573 ($6.95), with a volume of 172859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 598 ($7.26).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.39) to GBX 1,250 ($15.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of £782.79 million and a P/E ratio of 14.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 788.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,013.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 967 ($11.74), for a total value of £12,571 ($15,257.92).

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.