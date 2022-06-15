Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Director Eileen C. Miskell Sells 1,123 Shares

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $91,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $93.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average is $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,799,000 after buying an additional 2,127,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after buying an additional 709,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,258,000 after buying an additional 462,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,022,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,953,000 after buying an additional 313,324 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.