indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Steven Machuga Sells 8,660 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) COO Steven Machuga sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $55,683.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,718.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Machuga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Steven Machuga sold 17,562 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $119,597.22.

Shares of INDI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,533. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $974.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 140.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,378,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 457.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,394,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after buying an additional 1,144,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 274.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 84,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

