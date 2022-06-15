indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Down to $6.44

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.30. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 5,289 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INDI shares. Benchmark started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.34.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 140.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 171.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Steven Machuga sold 17,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $119,597.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,937.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 2,147.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,491 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $11,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,206,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,394,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

