Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Indiva from C$1.25 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

NDVAF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 11,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,260. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. Indiva has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.44.

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

