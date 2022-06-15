Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.01

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and traded as low as $17.01. Indivior shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 1,546 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Indivior in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Indivior alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.11.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.