Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.01

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and traded as low as $17.01. Indivior shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 1,546 shares trading hands.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Indivior in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.11.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Indivior (INVVY)
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.