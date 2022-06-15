INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

INDT stock opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average is $73.38. The company has a market cap of $588.04 million, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.85. INDUS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $82.94.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, INDUS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In related news, EVP Jon W. Clark acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.48 per share, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.43 per share, with a total value of $299,300.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 92,312 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,658. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.