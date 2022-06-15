INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
INDT stock opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average is $73.38. The company has a market cap of $588.04 million, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.85. INDUS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $82.94.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, INDUS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.
