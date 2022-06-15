INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

INDT opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.04 million, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.38. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $82.94.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

In other INDUS Realty Trust news, EVP Jon W. Clark acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.48 per share, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 688 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $49,536.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 695,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,066,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 92,312 shares of company stock worth $6,620,658 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 70,616 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 1,981.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 33,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on INDT. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.