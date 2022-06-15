INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
INDT opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.04 million, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.38. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $82.94.
In other INDUS Realty Trust news, EVP Jon W. Clark acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.48 per share, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 688 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $49,536.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 695,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,066,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 92,312 shares of company stock worth $6,620,658 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on INDT. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.
About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.
