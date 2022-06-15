Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Down 26.1% in May

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of IDCBY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. 205,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

