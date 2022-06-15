Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $171.29

Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 171.29 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 176 ($2.14), with a volume of 104909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.50 ($2.12).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.73) target price on shares of Industrials REIT in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Industrials REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of £514.37 million and a P/E ratio of 7.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 188.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 191.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.48 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Industrials REIT’s previous dividend of $3.38. Industrials REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.29%.

Industrials REIT Company Profile (LON:MLI)

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrials REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrials REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.