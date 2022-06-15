Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 12,610 shares.The stock last traded at $41.00 and had previously closed at $43.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBA shares. TheStreet cut Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.85. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.8966 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the first quarter valued at $304,000.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

