Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.96

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.96 and traded as low as $25.45. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 45,926 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Infineon Technologies stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.