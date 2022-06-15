InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Up 35.8% in May

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the May 15th total of 96,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IFRX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of InflaRx from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of IFRX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. 668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,419. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in InflaRx by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in InflaRx by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

