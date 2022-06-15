Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. Infosys has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Infosys by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 275,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

