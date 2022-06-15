Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Short Interest Up 35.0% in May

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the May 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 372,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

INBX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,251. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $339.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.10. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 246.26% and a negative net margin of 1,289.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth $2,501,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 604.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 51,357 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after buying an additional 214,400 shares during the period. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

About Inhibrx (Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

