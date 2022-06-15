Inland Homes (LON:INL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.89

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.89 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 41.05 ($0.50). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.50), with a volume of 200,542 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £93.80 million and a PE ratio of 10.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get Inland Homes alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Desmond Wicks acquired 137,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £56,248.31 ($68,270.80).

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inland Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inland Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.