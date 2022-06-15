Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Stewart R. Massey Buys 10,000 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) Director Stewart R. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

INOD stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Innodata Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.03 million, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.91.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 211.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the third quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innodata in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Innodata from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

