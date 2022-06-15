Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ) Trading Down 0.1%

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.97 and last traded at $21.16. 3,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.