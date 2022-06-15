Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP) Shares Down 0.5%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.96 and last traded at $23.98. 2,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.