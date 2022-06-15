Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $299,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,179,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,260,158.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AAT traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 301,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 82,543 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 22.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $35.00 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

