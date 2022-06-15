Insider Buying: Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX) Insider Purchases 49,070 Shares of Stock

Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX – Get Rating) insider Neil Warburton bought 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$22,081.50 ($15,334.38).

Neil Warburton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Belararox alerts:

On Friday, June 10th, Neil Warburton bought 60,930 shares of Belararox stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$28,941.75 ($20,098.44).

On Friday, April 1st, Neil Warburton 750,000 shares of Belararox stock.

Belararox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Belararox Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Australia. The company explores for zinc, copper, gold, silver, nickel, and lead deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Belara project that covers an area of 643 square kilometers located in Mudgee, New South Wales; Bullabulling Project, which comprise 26 exploration licenses covering an area of 49 square kilometers located in Coolgardie, Western Australia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Belararox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belararox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.