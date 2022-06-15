Insider Buying: Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX) Insider Purchases 49,070 Shares of Stock

Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX – Get Rating) insider Neil Warburton bought 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$22,081.50 ($15,334.38).
Neil Warburton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 10th, Neil Warburton bought 60,930 shares of Belararox stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$28,941.75 ($20,098.44).
- On Friday, April 1st, Neil Warburton 750,000 shares of Belararox stock.
