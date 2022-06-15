Insider Buying: Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BTTX opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Better Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Better Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Better Therapeutics to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Better Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

