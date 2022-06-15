Insider Buying: Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Director Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) Director Andrew C. Pearson bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 520,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,648.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:BOXD opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Boxed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.91.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Boxed by 3,629.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boxed during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Boxed during the first quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Boxed during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Boxed during the first quarter worth $81,000. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boxed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

