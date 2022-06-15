Insider Buying: Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) CEO Acquires 23,881 Shares of Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 23,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,419.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of BLIN stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $14.38.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 28.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
