Insider Buying: Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) CEO Acquires 23,881 Shares of Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 23,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,419.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $14.38.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 28.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

