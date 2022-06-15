Insider Buying: Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) Insider Buys 24,482 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL – Get Rating) insider Robin Scrimgeour acquired 24,482 shares of Catalyst Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.47 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,890.61 ($24,924.04).
Robin Scrimgeour also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Robin Scrimgeour acquired 50,000 shares of Catalyst Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.90 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,200.00 ($66,111.11).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Catalyst Metals Limited explores for and evaluates mineral deposits in Australia. It holds interests in the Four Eagles, Tandarra, Drummartin, Golden Camel, Macorna Bore, Raydarra, Boort, and Sebastian projects located in Whitelaw Gold Belt, Victoria, as well as the Henty gold mine located in Tasmaina.
