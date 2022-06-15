Insider Buying: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Director Purchases 181,478 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) Director James A. Star acquired 181,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Chewy stock traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,940,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,463. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

