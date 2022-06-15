Insider Buying: Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) Director John D. Illgen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $16,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,932.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. Community West Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $644,000. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

