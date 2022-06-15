Insider Buying: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Buys $517,500.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,729,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,950,914.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 1,986 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.97 per share, for a total transaction of $21,786.42.

On Monday, April 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 16,284 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $174,727.32.

NASDAQ:CPSS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. 153,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,923. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.37 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

