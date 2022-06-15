Insider Buying: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,134,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,733,575.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s payout ratio is presently -14.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

