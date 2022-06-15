Insider Buying: FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Insider Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) insider Taylor Andrew Wiederhorn acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $21,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 156,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,231.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ FAT opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. FAT Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FAT Brands Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 38.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

