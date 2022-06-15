Insider Buying: FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Insider Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) insider Taylor Andrew Wiederhorn acquired 3,000 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $21,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 156,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FATBB opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. FAT Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $30.66.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of FAT Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

