Insider Buying: FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Insider Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) insider Taylor Andrew Wiederhorn acquired 3,000 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $21,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 156,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of FATBB opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. FAT Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $30.66.
FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of FAT Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FAT Brands (FATBB)
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.