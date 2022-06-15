Insider Buying: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) CFO Marco Fregenal acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,166,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,634,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Marco Fregenal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 10th, Marco Fregenal acquired 10,000 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00.
Fathom stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.51. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Fathom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fathom by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fathom by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fathom by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fathom by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
About Fathom (Get Rating)
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
