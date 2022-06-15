Insider Buying: Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG – Get Rating) insider William (Bill) Bessemer bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.32 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$131,800.00 ($91,527.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 198.95 and a quick ratio of 198.95.

Get Generation Development Group alerts:

Generation Development Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generation Development Group Limited manages and markets life insurance and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. It offers investment bond product solutions and administration and management services. The company was formerly known as Austock Group Limited and changed its name to Generation Development Group Limited in March 2018.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.