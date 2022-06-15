Insider Buying: Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) President Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) President David A. R. Dullum purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,179. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 141.02% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.