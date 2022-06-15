Insider Buying: HSC Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HSC) Insider Buys 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

HSC Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HSC – Get Rating) insider Graham Russell acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($34,722.22).

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

HSC Technology Group Company Profile

HSC Technology Group Ltd provides various technology enabled care solutions to the aged and disability sectors in the retirement living, residential aged care, home, and community setting verticals. The company offers Talius Smart Care, a Software as a Service data analytics platform. Its products include [email protected] C7000 control panels, door/window sensors, emergency buttons, Emergency Pendants, flood and smoke detectors, motion detectors, and bed and chair sensors.

