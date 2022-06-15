Insider Buying: HSC Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HSC) Insider Buys 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

HSC Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HSC – Get Rating) insider Graham Russell acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($34,722.22).
The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.
HSC Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
