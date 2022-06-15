Insider Buying: ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) insider Sandra Pajarola acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,043 ($12.66) per share, for a total transaction of £104,300 ($126,593.03).

ICGT traded up GBX 22 ($0.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,040 ($12.62). 43,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,759. The company has a market cap of £712.58 million and a PE ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,096.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,171.34. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,004 ($12.19) and a one year high of GBX 1,314 ($15.95).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

