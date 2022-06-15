Insider Buying: LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LGI Homes stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.13. 555,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,482. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.90 and a 1-year high of $175.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,032,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LGI Homes by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,033,000 after buying an additional 52,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,070,000 after acquiring an additional 62,967 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 470,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

