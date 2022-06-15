Insider Buying: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) insider Patrick Ryan Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $85,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 83,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,711.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Ryan Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Patrick Ryan Thompson bought 5,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Patrick Ryan Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00.

MAX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,466. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.67.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,375,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

