Insider Buying: Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) CFO Acquires 287,000 Shares of Stock

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) CFO Craig Webster purchased 287,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $737,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,747.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Craig Webster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Microvast alerts:

On Friday, June 10th, Craig Webster purchased 13,000 shares of Microvast stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $37,830.00.

Shares of MVST stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter worth about $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth about $26,434,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the first quarter worth about $14,591,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter worth about $11,320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth about $15,679,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Microvast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.