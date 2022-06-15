Insider Buying: Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) CFO Purchases 13,000 Shares of Stock

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) CFO Craig Webster purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $37,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,704.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Craig Webster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Craig Webster purchased 287,000 shares of Microvast stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $737,590.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVST opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $15.91.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $18,572,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth $8,490,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Microvast during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

